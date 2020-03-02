Karan Singh Grover Returns to Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Check Out His Shirtless Stills As He Rescues Prerna From A River

Karan Singh Grover Returns To Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Photo Credits: Hotstar)

While this week Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 seems to be torture for fans of the leading pair Anurag and Prerna, lovingly addressed as AnuPre, fans of the other leading pair Rishab Bajaj and Prerna will be elated, for Karan Singh Grover has officially returned to the show and just in time to rescue his damsel in distress and ex-wife Prerna. For those who are still living under a rock,

Anurag takes Prerna to the Howrah Bridge and after sweet-talking to her for some time and romancing her, he pushes her off the bridge. Prerna tries to swim to safety but fails and that's when Mr Bajaj rescues her. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 New Promo: Anurag Kills His Beloved Prerna, Heartlessly Pushes Her Off A Terrace (Watch Video).

And just like his entry for the very first time on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 was all things hot and sexy, his re-entry also took the cake. Mr Bajaj rescued Prerna whilst being shirtless, flexing all those muscles with wet hair slicked back. And what's more, he got dressed in a fitted white shirt and blue denim looks super hot and super sexy as he drove Prerna to meet Anurag (which did not go well). Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 REVIEW: Karan Singh Grover as Mr Rishab Bajaj Totally Nails His Comeback; Is Immensely Impressive, Looks Perfect, Handsome, Sexy and Completely Owns The Episode!.

Check Out These Drool-Worthy Stills Below:

It Never Gets Old With Karan:

That Intensity...Ooof...

Smoulders Never Looked Better:

White Is The New 'Hot':

Karan Singh Grover In Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Photo Credits: Hotstar)

Initially, Bajaj takes Prerna to confront Anurag but after he gets a call from one of his informants who he had hired to keep an eye out on Prerna, he stops Prerna from confronting Anurag and takes her to his house. Over there, Mr Bajaj tells Prerna that the papers that she signed were actually the Basu mansion papers that Bajaj had given to her, which leaves her shocked. Prerna remembers all the conversations that she overheard between Anurag and Komolika and is shattered. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Karan Singh Grover Might Return As Mr Bajaj Only If THIS Happens!.

And if this heartache was not enough for her, Bajaj gets news of how Komolika has sent her daughter away to an orphanage and how it has caught fire. Well, looks like Prerna's strength will be Mr Bajaj now and he will not only help her avenge her humiliation by Anurag but also whisk her away to London for helping Cookie. Indeed a new Kasautii for all of the characters and the show's loyal audience.