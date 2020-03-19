Coronavirus Outbreak: Lovebirds Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta Go the Bhajan Way, Sing ‘Go Corona’ (Watch Video)

Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The COVID-19 virus has created havoc worldwide and is slowly and steadily making its way to other countries. The best solution to not get infected with this virus is to stay indoors and maintain good hygiene. Not just the common man, but even the life of celebrities have come to a standstill as their shoots have been called off. While you might have come across many videos of stars talking about the coronavirus outbreak, TV jodi, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta took the fun route and in their free time are making Tik-Tok videos. In the latest one, we see the lovebirds singing a bhajan to eliminate the coronavirus and it's hilarious and how. Ekta Kapoor Accepts WHO's 'Safe Hands Challenge' Against Coronavirus, Tags Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi and More For the Task.

Wifey Sargun took to her Instagram account and shared a clip which sees her and Ravi singing bhajan in Marwari language. A part of the song stated, “Tero Bharat mein Kai kaam hai” (Corona please go what are you doing in India). The couple can be seen quite engrossed in the bhajan whereas their friend can be seen video bombing them in the backdrop. While Ravi Dubey can be seen in a black hoodie and a black cap, Sargun, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a cute top. The video is super fun to watch and you cannot miss it. Coronavirus Outbreak: Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Team Skips One-Year Celebrations.

Check Out Ravi and Sargun's Bhajan Video Below:

Looks like Sargun and Ravi in their isolation time are having a blast and the above video clip is proof. This fun video is also a treat for the couple's fans as the two are addressing a serious issue in quite a light-hearted way. All we can say is that let such videos keep coming guys, as your fans as well as we are loving it. Stay tuned!