Kashish Kapoor, one of the first wildcards to enter Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18, has been eliminated from the show. She entered the house with her Spitsvilla X5 partner, Digvijay Rathee, who was also evicted a few weeks ago in one of Bigg Boss history's most shocking eliminations. As we head towards the finale, things are getting super intense, and with Kashish's eviction, the dynamics of the house will completely change. If the latest reports are to be believed, the finale of Bigg Boss 18 will take place on January 19. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ x ‘Game Changer’: Karanveer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra and Rajat Dalal Join Ram Charan To Dance to the Viral Hit ‘Naatu Naatu’ (Watch Video).

Wildcard Kashish Kapoor Eliminated From ‘Bigg Boss 18’

