Salman Khan made his podcast debut on Dumb Biryani, hosted by his nephew Arhaan Khan and his friends, Dev Raiyani and Arush Verma. The finale turned out to be extra special as ‘Bhaijaan’ not only graced the show with his presence but also shared intriguing insights about family, friendships and his career. One of the standout moments from the episode was when Salman playfully schooled Arhaan and his friends for not being fluent in Hindi, remarking, “You should be ashamed.” ‘Can Forgive a Person…’: Salman Khan Gets Candid About Family and Forgiveness on Nephew Arhaan Khan’s ‘Dumb Biryani’ Podcast (Watch Teaser).

Salman Khan’s Lighthearted Jab at Nephew Arhaan Khan

The Dumb Biryani finale episode has been uploaded on the show’s official YouTube channel and this particular moment between Salman Khan and Arhaan Khan is unmissable. Though it was all in good humour, Salman continued to tease them, stating, “Bas, ab yaha se jo bhi hoga, Hindi mein hoga (From now on, everything will be in Hindi).” This left everyone in splits. He then jokingly concluded, “Bas, khatam ho gaya interview? You should be ashamed of yourselves ki tumko Hindi nahi aati hai (That’s it, the interview is over? You should be ashamed that you don’t know Hindi).”

Salman Khan Roasting Arhaan Khan & Friends on ‘Dumb Biryani’

Salman Khan also took a moment to emphasise the importance of connecting with the Hindi-speaking audience, advising Arhaan Khan and his friends that they ‘must cater to the audience who speaks in Hindi’.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2025 09:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).