Actor Gurmeet Choudhary and Giorgia Andriani have come together for a new single titled Dil Jisse Zinda Hain which hit the airwaves on today (November 18, 2022). The song has been sung by playback singer Jubin Nautiyal and sees him experimenting with his vocals bringing in the Qawali influence in its runtime.

Talking about the song, Gurmeet said: "Shooting this music video was nothing less than shooting for a film - It has a gripping story and narrative. There's passion, love, action, twists and turns at every corner. I had an amazing experience working on Dil Jisse Zinda Hain."

Directed by Ivaan, the music video sprinkled with twists and turns features Gurmeet Choudhary in a stylish and suave look along with Giorgia Andriani's sensual dance moves.

The song has been composed by music composer duo, Meet Brothers. Commenting on the occasion of the song's release, they said: "The track has turned out beautifully. It's a striking blend of ghazal, qawwali and sufi and we've used those instruments to complement the track - Jubin Nautiyal did an amazing job on the vocals and audiences are going to love this one." Dil Jisse Zinda Hain is available to stream on T-Series' YouTube channel.

