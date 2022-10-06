As the sentiment of joy and hope sets in across India, EPIC ON, the OTT app from the house of IN10 Media Network, is happy to partner with the non-government organization Save the Children, also known as Bal Raksha Bharat, for #DaanUtsav. In a two-day film fest to be held virtually on 6-7 October, the OTT platform that offers a diverse mix of multiform content across genres and formats will open its library to entertain, edutain and give access to the best of content to children from the programme areas of the organization across the country. OnePlus partners with IN10 Media Network to bring EPIC ON for OnePlus TV users.

The children and youngsters can watch, listen, play, read and live stream on the platform, and can even explore a wide range of long and short-form videos, podcasts, e-books, games, quizzes, and more.

#DaanUtsav (formerly called Joy of Giving week) is India’s festival of giving. Launched in 2009, the festival is celebrated every year – commencing on Gandhi Jayanti – from October 2 to 8. During this week, millions of people from different walks of life come together to give their time, money, resources, or skills back to society.

The platform, which caters to all age groups, has specially curated content for age groups from under 5 to those doing higher studies for the film fest that aims to encourage children and youth to expand their creativity and hone their knowledge. Bharat Ratna – The Jewels of India: EPIC to Launch Special Show on Independence Day to Celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Over these two days, one can enjoy titles like Beauty and the Beast, Smile Pinki, Dwelling in Travelling, Hai Junoon, and many more.

The network’s flagship channel, EPIC, digital originals like Epicedia, What’s in the Name, Epic India Epic States, and many others are the perfect snackable content for youngsters to gain insights into Indian history, culture, and art.

Similarly, the children can enter the world of Gubbare’s originals Akki Jaanbaaz, Roro Aur Hero Bhoot Mast Zabardast, and Akul Nakul – The Asuras.

