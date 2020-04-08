Erica Fernandes Opens Up On Her Social Media Live Videos, Says 'I Prefer Watching a Way of Doing Something Correctly, Rather Than Just Reading About It'

Erica Fernandes (Photo Credits: Instagram, YouTube)

With the entire country under lockdown, everyone is resorting to social media to maintain contact with one another. And Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes is no different. After mastering cooking and dolling out some dishes, the actress channelled her inner artist. And now, the girl who was usually active on Instagram while shooting for her daily soap round the clock is now using the platform to spread awareness and information about self-care. Erica Fernandes Awakens Her Inner Artist, Says 'Drawing Keeps Me Calm and Focused'.

Instead of sharing random forwards and information from other sources which could likely be misleading or wrong, Erica has been creating her very own content in order to provide information to one and all.

Says the actress, "In such uncertain times like these, the best thing people can do for themselves is to first educate themselves and others around them about how to effectively deal with the situation at hand." COVID-19 Lockdown: Erica Fernandes Is Cooking Some Tempting Dishes in Quarantine, Says ‘Stepping into the Kitchen After a Year’.

Watch The Video Below:

The actress has been creating her own live videos on her social media pages, to not only talk about, but also educate people on issues like how to wash and sanitize your hands correctly to maintain good hygiene, how to sanitize essential items after bringing them home and a lot more on these similar lines.

"I felt that I should do my bit to help people with being informative about what can be done to prevent a virus of this stature. And for me, watching a way of doing something correctly rather than just reading about it, has always worked well! Hence I decided to highlight selective topics through social media videos, which are in the need of the hour," revealed Erica. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Star Erica Fernandes Rocks A Cleavage-Baring Top and Sequin Pants As She Graces A Magazine Cover (View Pic).

She continued, "So I picked up important aspects like washing hands in the right manner, the kind of food to be eaten in these times, how to sanitize essential items after bringing them into the house, and showcased them in my own way through these videos, in the hope of enlightening people about how seriously this phase has to be taken."

Well, we can be assured that Erica's videos do reach a large amount of her audience, for her YouTube channel, a few months back, reached 1 million subscribers. Her channel contains videos on how one can spend their lockdown period doing constructive work at home, how to sanitize fruits and vegetables at home and more videos on how one can do his or her part in staying safe during Coronavirus.