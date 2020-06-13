Feroz Abbas Khan Directs Animation Series Called ‘Adalat-E-Corona’

Mumbai, June 13: Director Feroz Abbas Khan, known for theatre productions like "Mughal-e-Azam" the musical, and films like "Gandhi My Father", has conceived and directed an animation series titled "Adalat-e-Corona". It is a series of videos that use entertainment-education to convey impactful message.

He said: "Due to the lockdown, we were pushed to explore the animation medium. 'Adalat-e-Corona' uses the familiar setting of a courtroom drama to disseminate key messages, tackle misinformation, and reinforce a sense of solidarity around the fight against Covid-19. We wanted the series to be accessible and relatable. To that end we used humour and situations people often find themselves in."

The first in the series addresses the issue of stigma and discrimination against healthcare workers. The animation series, through videos made for a Facebook audience in Hindi, will address issues such as stigma and discrimination, precautions, wearing of masks, physical distancing, mental wellbeing and anxiety.

