Flames season 3 review: There's a lot of novelty and nostalgia in coming-of-age stories of bygone times. Flames filled that space perfectly. The TVF series about friendship, early crushes, extreme career mapping, peer and parental pressure managed to connect with the masses by being relatable and relevant. But what happens when the novelty wears off? You get Flames season 3 that's repetitive and unexciting. Cubicles S2 Review: TVF Series On Cutthroat Corporate World Continues To Be Feel-Good, Relatable And Warm (LatestLY Exclusive)

Rajat (Ritwik Sahore) is confused about where his relationship with Ishita (Tanya Maniktala) stands right now. After the events of the last season, Ishita decides to stay friends with him as her fear of being left alone grips her. This invites jealousy, insecurity, fights, rigidness and more, which alters their equation for the worst. Their best friends Pandu (Shivam Kakar) and Anusha (Sunakshi Grover) continue with their sweet yet feisty relationship. Life obviously gets in the way of both couples and things go awry.

As I mentioned before, the biggest USP of a series like Flames is the sweet saccharine, unadulterated, carefree life we led as a teenager. But how long can you play on those moments? After a while, it gets repetitive. Flames till last season, kept the moments cute and fun. Be it the sneaky dates or even the piece on depression, everything engaged you. In the latest season, the purpose is lost.

The mundaneness of the plot tests your patience even when the pace is not jarring or the fact that it has just five episodes. Strict parents pushing kids to breaking point is something every generation has felt and has been dealt with pretty often in the web series world. So when it happens in Flames, you don't go all 'This is so us.' The angst, the confusion, everything has been watched already. In fact, the romance, or lack of it between Ishita and Rajat mires the experience further. Pandu and Anusha's love story has been relegated to a sidekick storyline rather than a parallel one.

There are no sweet moments anymore. It also drops the funny bone to take a more serious turn.

Watch the trailer of Flames season 3

Performances are natural and engaging. Ritwik's befuddled baby face makes it believable even though his character gets stalkerish in this season. Tanya strikes a vulnerable nerve with her insecurities, Shivam Kakar keeps the one-liners coming effortlessly while Sunakshi Grover plays the fierce Delhi girl perfectly well. Dhaaga Song From TVF's Aspirants Reminds Twitterati Of Yeh Meri Family But They Aren't Complaining.

Yay!

-Performances

-Pace

Nay!

-uninteresting plot twists

-lack of humour

Final Thoughts

Sometimes a few series don't have enough material to stay as charming as ever. Flames season 3 might be the one for this series. Flames season 3 streams on Amazon Prime.

Rating: 1.5

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2022 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).