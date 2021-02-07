Bold actress Gehana Vaisisth, who is often known to make headlines, has once again churned news for all the wrong reasons. As per a report on ANI, she has been arrested by Property Cell of crime branch for her alleged role in filming and uploading porn videos on a website. Further, as per the agency, she will appear before the court on February 7, for being part of the scandal. For the one’s who don’t know, Gehna has appeared on ALT Balaji’s adult show Gandii Baat and has also featured on a few shows on the ULLU app. Preetika Chauhan Arrested by NCB; TV Actress Was Buying Drugs.

Apart from her erotic scenes in Gandii Baat, Gehana has also been in the limelight for going unfiltered when it comes to Bigg Boss. Right from calling Priyank Sharma an ass-licker in 2017 to recently making a shocking revelation about challenger Rahul Mahajan’s marriage life, Vasisth has never minced words. Last year in November, she had also suffered a cardiac arrest and was put on a ventilator in a Mumbai's hospital as she was critical. TV Actress Gehana Vasisth Stable and Recovering in Hospital.

Check Out The Tweet:

Actress Gehana Vasisth has been arrested by Property Cell of the Crime Branch for her alleged role in shooting and uploading porn videos on a website. She will be produced before a court in Mumbai today: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

FYI, Gehana Vasisth is not her original name, as her real name is Vandana Tiwari. Not just a sex symbol, the actress has also worked as a model for several popular brands. She is also Miss Asia Bikini and had debuted into showbiz with Filmy Duniya and later was seen in a few Telugu movies. Stay tuned!

