Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal Returns to Television: Here's When and Where You Can Watch The Kiku Sharda-Delnaaz Irani-Vishal Kotian's Historic Comedy Show

Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal Returns To Television (Photo Credits: Facebook)

2014 saw Big Magic launch their new comedy show Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal. A comic take on the iconic historical jodi of Emperor Akbar and his subject, the witty Birbal, the show ran for two years and amassed an audience of all age groups. Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal starred actors Kiku Sharda as Akbar, Vishal Kotian as Birbal, Delnaaz Irani as Rani Jodha Bai and Kishwet Merchant as Urvashi in the lead roles. The Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda Refutes Rumours of Kapil Sharma Filming For His Show From Home (Details Inside).

While the stories of Akbar and Birbal's friendship have made it to countless books and anecdotes that we all must have read and heard of in our childhood. And now, the comedy show that ended in 2016, will soon return to the television screens.

Here's When and Where You Can Watch The Show

Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal that began airing from Monday and will air through Sunday at 10:00 am on BIG Magic.

Says Vishal Kotian who played Birbal in the show, "My experience of working in the show was amazing as I was surrounded by a set of close friends. Sometimes, magic just happens and the exact thing happened with this show. Nobody knew at that time that Akbar Birbal will become such a hit. When I started doing the show, I realized how Birbal’s character is so much like me in real life as well. Another thing which changed with the show is my Hindi, as being a Mumbaikar, my Hindi was not up to the mark and no one could have thought of casting me in a show like Akbar Birbal but as the show progressed, my Hindi actually improved." Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Paras Chhabra Replaced By Vishal Kotian In Vighnaharta Ganesh.

Recalling her days of playing Jodha in the show, Delnaaz revealed, "The number of messages, calls, and DMs we are receiving is unbelievable. People have been wanting the show to come back for the longest time. There are some beautiful memories associated with the show. There was altogether a different level of comfort between each and every member of the show where we were like one big happy family on the set.” Bigg Boss 12: Deepak Thakur Body-Shames Surbhi Rana And Former Contestants Delnaaz Irani, Dolly Bindra? Watch Video.

"It’s a show that has been very close to my heart and always will be. This was a character that I thought I could never pull off but I still ended up giving it a shot. I am not very comfortable with comedy as most of my roles have been negative characters. But working with Kiku, Delnaaz and Vishal actually taught me a lot. It was a great unit and was lovely working with everybody," reminisced Kishwer Merchantt, who played Urvashi. Well, here's another comedy show to add to the likes of Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai and Dekh Bhai Dekh among others.