While there are worse ways to intimidate a celebrity, actress and singer Himanshi Khurana was recently subjected to a form of intimidation with the tyres of her car being slashed and stabbed with a knife, when she was away and shooting. The actress was recently hard at work in a village in Chandigarh when she discovered that the tyres of her ride had been slashed. Not the one to get scared and succumb to such vile threats, the "Kalla Sohna Nai" actress took to Instagram and lashed out at those who attacked behind her back. Himanshi Khurana Sports An Engagement Rock and Chooda, Is She Hinting At Reel or Real Life Marriage? (View Post).

The actress took to social media and made it abundantly clear that she would not be intimidated, scare or stop working because of what has occurred. Asim Riaz - Himanshi Khurana’s Khyaal Rakhya Kar’s BTS Video Is All About Love & More.

Check Out Her Post Below:

Himanshi Khurana's Instagram Story

On the work front, her last music video that released was Bazaar, a break-up melody where the lady figures out that her husband has been cheating on her. Himanshi was applauded for her acting skills in the video.

