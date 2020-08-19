Hina Khan became a global star with her stint on the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She played the deer-eyed Akshara, who became the epitome of innocence. Now, she will be seen in Naagin 5. But, Hina maintains that Indian TV is regressive. I don’t watch Indian television as I find it really regressive. We choose this profession for various reasons — be it to better our craft, become a good actor or even money. However, most shows have women being insulted, and I can’t stand that. And I really can’t blame the makers or channel for it as that’s what the audience likes," she said in an interview with The Indian Express. Hina Khan Feels Bollywood Looks Down Upon TV Stars, Says ‘That Opportunity Is Not Given to Us’.

After YRKKH, Hina went on star in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 13, which only monumentally increased her popularity. Amid movies offers and Cannes appearances, she returned to play one of the most iconic vamps of Indian TV, Komolika, for Kasautii Zindagi Kay reboot. Now, she stars in the fifth season of the hit supernatural fantasy show, Naagin. Naagin 5: Hina Khan Wraps Up Shooting For Her Parts on Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show (View Pic).

"There have been shows that saw women walking shoulder-to-shoulder with men but they weren’t accepted by the audience. I am a woman who would want to watch women characters that empower and inspire others," Hina shared. "

"As far as Naagin is considered, it is a supernatural show. We all watch fantasy dramas in Hollywood films or Netflix. It’s also one of my favourite genres. However, the fact remains that we know it’s all a lie, everything is made up. If I can’t inspire my audience at least I can entertain them with this show. It doesn’t send out any wrong message at least," she added.

