Actress Ankita Lokhande, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest release Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, will be hosting a Holi party for her friends and family. Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain have been hosting Holi parties and this one christened 'AnVi ki Raas-Leela' will mark their third year. Talking about Holi plans with the actress and Sandeep Singh, the producer told IANS, "Ankita has thrown the biggest party in Mumbai and she has called all her friends there."

To which, Ankita added, "It's called AnVi ki Raas-Leela. It's our third year. Will not just be having fun with my friends but also with my producer and my family… Randeep Hooda-starrer Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, tells the journey of Indian freedom fighter and reformer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was released on March 22.

