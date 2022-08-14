In just a week, House of the Dragon is all set to premiere. This prequel to Game of Thrones will explore the house of Targaryen's and is set 200 years before the events of A Song of Ice and Fire. The series will see the involvement of George RR Martin with Ryan J Condal and Miguel Sapochnik will be the showrunners. House of the Dragon Trailer: All the Dragons Roar and Fight as One in Matt Smith, Paddy Considine’s HBO Max’s Game of Thrones Prequel Series! (Watch Video).

House of the Dragons seems to be an interesting concept because we have heard so many of their stories in Game of Thrones, and the show will basically explore that. So, with the series set to premiere this week, here's a guide that will tell you all about it.

Cast For House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys while he will be joined by Emma D'Arcy's Princess Rhaenyra and Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen. The will also be joined by Olivia Cooke (Lady Alicent Hightower), Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon), Eve Best (Princess Rhaenys Velaryon) and Rhys Ifans (Ser Otto Hightower),

Plot For House of the Dragon

House of the Dragons is set 200 years before Game of Thrones and will focus on the fall of the house of Targaryen's. Based George RR Martin's novel Fire and Blood, the series will end up covering the events leading up to the event known as the "Dance of the Dragons".

Watch the Trailer For House of the Dragon

Where and When to Watch House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon will start streaming from August 22, 2022, with its first episode premiering exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar in India and on HBO Max in regions where available. House Of The Dragon: Matt Smith Opens Up About the Sex Scenes in Game of Thrones Prequel.

Reviews For House of the Dragon

Revies for House of the Dragon aren't available yet. When they come out, the page will be updated.

