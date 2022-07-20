House of the Dragon trailer is out! The video clip shows glimpse of all the dragons roaring and fighting with all their power. The synopsis of the series reads, "It takes place two centuries before the War of the Five Kings, focusing on the Dance of the Dragons. The show is based on George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood, along with the novella The Princess and the Queen and the novelette The Rogue Prince." The fantasy drama series will stream on HBO Max from August 21. House of the Dragon: Makers Drop New Character Posters from HBO Max’s Game of Thrones Prequel Series (View Pics).

Check Out The Trailer Below:

