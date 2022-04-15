Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff offered India's Got Talent contestants Warrior Squad his own studio Fly Zone for them to practice their stunts. He is coming as a celebrity guest along with co-actors Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui to promote their upcoming film 'Heropanti 2'. He got so impressed by their act that he gifted them not only his studio but also his trainers. Talking about their amazing gift, Warrior Squad's leader Rahul said: "Thank you is a very small word and what you have done for us sir, it's very big!" Malaika Arora Reunites With Kirron Kher on India’s Got Talent Season 9 (View Pics).

He spoke about how they did not have any trainers with them for their stunts and performed sheerly depending upon YouTube videos and the like. Rahul expressed his gratitude towards Tiger as now because of him his squad have trained trainers who helped them with their stunts in Tiger Shroff's studio and how everything would be helping them in achieving success in international shows like America's Got Talent. India’s Got Talent Season 9: Govinda and Karisma Kapoor Celebrate Silver Jubilee of Hero No 1 by Grooving to ‘UP Wala Thumka’ (Watch Video).

Tiger also responded to his gratitude saying: "I am very thankful because you are going to represent India and asli Heropanti aapne hi dikhayi hai (you've shown what real Heropanti is)! I think going ahead, you are already winners and you will surely win and come back home." The Grand Finale of India's Got Talent will be airing on April 17 on Sony Entertainment Television.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2022 07:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).