Actor Indraneil Sengupta is one fine specimen of man. The actor not only has a chiselled body but also has a killer dimpled-smile that can make a girl go weak in her knees. However, he also possesses the most amazing quality- love for his family and his Instagram account is proof of the same. Indraneil married his ladylove Barkha Bisht in 2008 and the pair welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2011. And if you were to call Indraneil devoted and smitten with just his gorgeous wife, then ever since their daughter has arrived, Indraneil has eyes only for his two angels. The Gone Game Review: Sanjay Kapoor, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi Star in This Inventive Thriller That Smartly Plays Within Lockdown Rules.

And on the eve of the actor turning 46 on September 8, 2020, here are some adorable snaps of the actor with his wife Barkha Bisht Sengupta and daughter Meira which give him the title - a complete man. PM Narendra Modi Biopic: Barkha Bisht Sengupta to Play Modi's Wife, Zarina Wahab Roped in as His Mother.

Family First:

Cheezy and Lovely... We All Agree:

Checkmate Forever Indeed:

Family Forever:

Funny... Are We?

Count Your Blessings... Always:

Fiery... Indeed!

Love Always:

That Mandatory V-Day Post:

The Picture Perfect Family:

Lockdown Family Bonding:

High on the Wife:

Outstanding? Totally Agree:

The Controversial Post:

While Indraneil Sengupta and wife Barkha Bisht Sengupta are totally in love with one another in 2005 on the sets of their show Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, it was not love at first sight for them, as it might seem. In Barkha's own admission, it was a case of 'opposites attract' for them and look, here they are happily raising a daughter and 15 years of companionship. Happy Birthday Indraneil!

