American singer Jack White paid tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen this week on 'Saturday Night Live', using his model guitar. As per Fox News, the White Stripes singer and guitarist performed 'Lazaretto,' a 2015 Grammy-nominated hit from his second solo album of the same name. White didn't perform any of Van Halen's songs while he was on stage but he jammed out with a vibrant blue guitar that was designed by the late rock legend. White shared a picture of the guitar on Instagram.

"I thought it could be a nice gesture for me to use this blue Eddie Van Halen model guitar for one of the songs tonight on SNL. The guitar was designed by Eddie (with a few customizations I had added)," he wrote in the caption. "Eddie was very kind to me and saw to it that this guitar was made for me to my specs. I won't even insult the man's talent by trying to play one of his songs tonight.

Eddie Van Halen Tribute by Jack White

Thanks again Eddie for this guitar and rest in peace sir," he added. Eddie Van Halen was the lead guitarist and main songwriter of the Van Helen group he co-founded with his brother in 1972. After battling throat cancer, he passed away at an age of 65 on 6 October 2020. Jack White was SNL's last moment replacement as country singer Morgan Wallen was pulled out for breaking COVID-19 protocol.