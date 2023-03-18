Actor and stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma paid tribute to late singer K.K. by singing one of his most famous tracks 'Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana', from the 2001 film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein starring R. Madhavan, Saif Ali Khan, and Dia Mirza in lead roles. Kapil welcomed Bollywood actress Dia Mirza on his show and shared a video on his Instagram handle from the sets while singing the song and the audience respnded with excitement. Zwigato Review: Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami’s Performance in Nandita Das’ Film Gets Thumps Up From Critics.

Kapil wrote in the caption: "This was not planned,@diamirzaofficial was there in our show n I just started humming the lines of this beautiful song n suddenly all the people started singing this song with me aur woh b bahut sur me, this is the power of good music..Attribute to our loving KK." The Kapil Sharma Show: Comedian Harsh Gujral Gets Candid About His Life, Says ‘Could Not Crack Interviews, but I Can Crack Jokes’.

Kapil Sings Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana

Comedian Rajiv Thakur mentioned: "It was a great moment." Another fan wrote: "For those missing iconic KK." One of Kapil's fans appreciated his voice and wrote: "Love your voice keep singing sir."

