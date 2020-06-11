It was only yesterday that news of Kushal Tandon's second digital show Bebaakee, being launched in July made it to the news. Bebaakee stars Kushal Tandon, Shiv Jyoti Rajput and Karan Jotwani, the show was supposed to launch on March 25, but was delayed, presumably because of the lockdown. Bebaakee will finally see the light of the day in July. It will also mark the digital debut of Karan Jotwani. Kushal Tandon's Web-Series Bebaakee To Release In July On ALTBalaji and Zee5.

An excited Karan quips, "I am thankful to Ekta ma’am for giving me yet another opportunity to work with her again. Bebaakee, the name itself, sounds very profound. My character Imtiyaz is very intriguing and different from my earlier characters. He may not have many layers himself, but shows his complex nature when it comes to the relationship dynamic between Kainaat and Sufi. I am very grateful to work in the show and hope it does wonders for the team." Zee Rishtey Awards 2018 Full Winners List: Sriti-Shabbir of Kumkum Bhagya Bag Best Jodi Award, Naagin 3 Adjudged Best TV Show Across Channels.

Karan will be be seen playing Imtiyaz Alkazi, a man who strives to be a perfect son, brother, friend, and a professional. He is generous, caring, blunt, honest, practical, and sincere and exemplifies each of these qualities in his work and relationships. He loves and respects his parents, his siblings, and tries to keep the bad habits of his best friend Sufiyaan (Kushal Tandon) in check by being a friend in need. He is a complete package which any girl would fall for.

The story of Bebaakee is based on the lives of Kainaat Sahni and Sufiyaan Alazi, two contrasting characters with strong personalities. Kainaat is a simple and happy-go-lucky girl who has her goals in mind while the guy hails from a rich family. Their love for journalism sees their paths collide leading to the pair feeling a high sense of chemistry between themselves. The puzzle arises when the duo simply can’t seem to figure out if this vibe between them is going to be followed by love or hate. What follows next is an unforeseen chain of events that begins to shake Sufiyaan’s close-knit family and their business.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2020 09:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).