Karan Singh Grover created a buzz when he announced that he and Surbhi Jyoti will be returning back as Zoya and Asad for Qubool Hai 2.0. Soon after the announcement, the team flew to Serbia to shoot for the show back in December 2020. But while the team has finished shooting for the show, the team is stranded in the country after Karan Singh Grover and a few team members tested positive for Covid-19 virus. Qubool Hai 2.0: Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover Are Back As Zoya and Asad, Show to Air on ZEE5.

According to reports in SpotboyE, Karan and the team of Qubool 2.0 had wrapped up the shoot and were about to fly back to India on December 29. The cast and the crew got the necessary Covid-19 tests done before flying as a protocol in which Karan tested positive for the virus. The report also suggested that Karan was asymptomatic and is currently in isolation along with the other team members who tested positive and will only return after the isolation period is over.

Earlier talking about the show, Karan has said in a statement, “Qubool Hai did break stereotypes eight years ago and once again it will start conversations. The backdrop of the story will centre around the lead couple. This time, the stakes are much much higher for Asad and Zoya and the scale is international. But the show will also reminisce the ethos of the original series to maintain the legacy of Asad and Zoya.” Qubool Hai 2.0: Surbhi Jyoti Teases Fans With A New BTS Picture With Karan Singh Grover And We Can't Keep Calm.

Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover starrer daily soap will stream on ZEE5 and as the show is going all-digital, this time it'll only be a 10-episode series on the OTT platform. Apart from Karan and Surbhi, the daily soap will feature Arif Zakaria and Mandira Bedi in important roles. Qubool Hai 2 is directed by Ankush Mohla and Glen Barretto.

