Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 took off to a great start on September 28, though we are yet to be sure if it has managed to protect itself from the hype of Indian Premier League. In the first episode, we had a question asked on the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput or rather, on his last film Dil Bechara. The second episode of Amitabh Bachchan's quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 features an important question on an Akshay Kumar film. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Premiere: Amitabh Bachchan’s Quiz Show Pays Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput Through This Question on Dil Bechara.

The first contestant on the episode was Sonu Kumar Singh from Uttar Pradesh, who impressed us, and even Big B, with his knowledge, despite his lack of formal education. After winning Rs 3,40,000 on the hot seat, the contestant was made to watch a song and identify the battle on which the film, featuring the song, was based on.

In case you don't know which song it is, we have the video right here:

Of course, the answer is the Battle of Saragarhi, that happened in 1897, where 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikhs of the British Indian Army gave their lives battling the thousands of Afghans tribesmen, while defending an outpost at Saragarhi. The movie, Kesari, that came out in 2019, was a hit, with special praise for Akshay Kumar's performance and the intense third act.

The song "Teri Mitti", composed by Arko and with lyrics written by Manoj Muntashir, was sung by B Praak. The track was one of the best-loved songs in the film. There was also a controversy surrounding the track, when it was overlooked at the Filmfare Awards 2020 for Gully Boy's "Apna Time Aayega", with Muntashir himself criticising the decision on Twitter. Filmfare Awards 2020: Kesari Lyricist Manoj Muntashir Upset After Losing to Gully Boy, Vows Not to Attend Any Awards Show

As for Sonu Kumar Singh, he answered the question rightly and went on to win Rs 12.5 lakhs, before a question on Andhra Pradesh politician P Subhash Chandra Bose made him quit with his earnings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2020 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).