The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 began with the Fastest Finger First round, where Rudra Chitte emerged as the winner and earned his spot on the hot seat opposite host Amitabh Bachchan. This episode of the junior edition was both delightful and impressive, showcasing the little boy’s intellect and problem-solving skills. Not only did Rudra earn a big win, but he also introduced Big B to new things like coding and the latest social media trends. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Can You Answer THIS Challenging INR 12.5 Lakh Point Question That Stumped Junior Contestant Siddhant Bharti?.

Rudra Chitte Teaches Amitabh Bachchan Aura Framing Trend Steps

If you’re a millennial reading this and wondering what the term aura means, let us help you. For Gen Z and Alpha, the term aura is something that can’t be exactly defined, but it’s not a material thing. Having an aura is like having a “cool factor.” For example, if someone has an aura, they are effortlessly cool and carry social status without even trying. Recently, the “aura farming” trend went viral thanks to a video of 11-year-old Rayyan Arkan Dikham from Indonesia. In the video, he wears sunglasses and balances himself on the tip of a long racing boat, an act that captured everyone’s attention online.

When Rudra entered the KBC17 set, he tried the aura farming step, which Big B wanted to know more about. While Rudra didn’t completely succeed in explaining aura farming to Big B, he made sure to demonstrate some of the steps from the viral trend. Rudra added that even if Big B doesn’t grasp the hand gestures, he is, anyway, the ultimate aura farmer.

Rudra Chitte Wins INR 25 Lakh Points

Rudra Chitte delivered one of the most impressive performances in KBC 17 Junior Edition. The sixth grader crossed the INR 12.5 lakh question and then the INR 25 lakh question, exhausting all his lifelines. As viewers, we wanted him to reach the INR 1 crore mark. However, with no lifelines remaining, he made the wise decision to quit the show rather than risk his winnings.

The challenging INR 50 lakh point question was: What kind of creature is the giant triton, which keeps the population of the crown-of-thorns starfish in check, thus protecting coral reefs?

The options provided were:

A. Sea snail

B. Octopus

C. Crab

D. Anemone

After thinking for a while, Rudra said that he would like to quit the game without risking his winnings. Big B congratulated the contestant on taking home INR 25 lakh points.

How To Watch ‘KBC17’

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 airs Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television at 9 pm. Viewers can also catch the popular quiz show on the Sony LIV app.

