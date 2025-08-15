The iconic quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) has completed 25 years and is now back with its 17th season. Hosted by Hindi cinema legend Amitabh Bachchan, the premiere episode of KBC 17 came out on Monday (August 11). As always, the show began with Big B’s warm welcome and a sneak peek at the fresh format for the new season. On the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day today (August 15), KBC 17 hosted a special Independence Day Maha Utsav episode, featuring Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy officer Prerna Deosthalee, who joined Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ Season 17 to Air Special Independence Day Episode Featuring Indian Armed Forces Officers Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Commander Prerna Deosthalee Sharing Insights on Operation Sindoor (Watch Promo).

Amitabh Bachchan Welcomes Operation Sindoor Heroes on ‘KBC 17’

The Independence Day 2025 special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 began with host Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the heroes of the Indian Armed Forces - Indian Navy Commander Prerna Deosthalee, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army, and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who led India’s Operation Sindoor, during which the Indian military launched multiple missile attacks targeting six terror camps in Pakistan-administered Kashmir as a response to the Pahalagam terror attack in Kashmir which killed 26 innocents.

Amitabh Bachchan welcomed these national heroes and expressed immense pride in having the opportunity to host such national assets. Big B said, "Aap sab ko yaha dekh kar desh vaai garv se prerit ho rahe hai." Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Commander Prerna Deosthalee also expressed that they were honoured to be a part of the show. They thanked the Indian Government for allowing them to be a part of KBC 17. They said that the feeling of being seated opposite Amitabh Bachchan was inexplicable.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi on How the Indian Army Led Operation Sindoor

Recalling Operation Sindoor and its precision strikes, Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said, "The Indian Army is always the first to answer to such attacks from Pakistan, be it its Balakot Air Strike, Uri Surgical Strike, or Operation Sindoor. How many should we list? Jawab dena banta tha. This (Operation Sindoor) was not an attack, ye jawab tha, it was a new resolve, naye soch ke saath."

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh on How Pahalgam Attacks Scarred the Beauty of the Popular Tourist Haven

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh shared that her experience of the Pahalgam terror attack was different. Expressing her grief over the innocent civilians killed in the beautiful tourist destination, she said, “It was deeply painful.” She described the attack as Pakistan’s attempt at “Khoobsurti ko khauf mein badalne ki koshish.”

Commander Prerna Deosthalee Recalls Indian Navy’s High Alert During Operation Sindoor

In the Indian Navy, Wing Commander Prerna Deosthale said that during Operation Sindoor, she was on a different mission. However, as soon as they were alerted about it, she revealed that the Indian Navy buckled up and was prepared to take down any threat coming their way.

She also spoke about the Navy's speciality, calling it the "first line of defense." She shared that it is equipped with new technology to track movements and protect the coast—on the surface, through ships and aircraft, and below the sea with submarines. She said, "We control three dimensions of maritime interests."

How Indian Armed Forces Suppressed Pakistan’s Response to Operation Sindoor

After India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, Pakistan responded with a series of actions, mainly including retaliatory drone attacks. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said that India has a very strong defence system and thanked the research team for their constant contributions. Recalling the second day of the retaliatory attacks, Qureshi said that the Indian drone system successfully neutralised the majority of incoming threats.

What Was the Final Question of ‘KBC 17’ Independence Day 2025 Special Episode

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Commander Prerna Desothalee won INR 25 lakh during the episode. The winning amount would be transferred to Indian Army, Navy and Air Force Welfare Fund. So what was the Question 13 of todays KBC 17 episode? Lets find out. Big B asked, "The Arch of Remembrance in Leicester, England, was designed by the same person who designed which of these Indian monuments?

The options provided were:

A. Victoria Memorial

B. Gateway of India

C. Fort St. George

D. India Gate

The INR 25 Lakh Question of ‘KBC 17’ Episode 5

Confused by the question, the Indian Armed Forces officers couldn’t agree on a common answer and decided to use their redeemed Audience Poll lifeline. The audience had voted for Option D – India Gate, and the trio chose to go with it, which turned out to be the correct answer.

How To Watch ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’?

Season 17 of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Viewers can also stream it live on the SonyLIV app.

