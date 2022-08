A banker from Bengaluru, Satyanarayan Subbaraya shared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 how he used to stand outside the house of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He will be seen on the hot seat as part of the 'Play Along' episode. He recalls: "It took me 22 years, one month and 9 days to reach Kaun Banega Crorepati. KBC 14: Aamir Khan Reveals He Hasn’t Seen RRR but Spent a Whole Night Talking About It With SS Rajamouli.

I still remember while I was studying in college in Mumbai, someone told me that on every Sunday Amitabh Bachchan comes to his balcony to greet his fans. So, I also went several times but never got an opportunity to see you. It is a dream come true moment. I can't even believe that I am sitting in front of you." KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan Asks Sunil Chhetri to ‘Bring the Asian Cup Home’, Here’s What the Star Footballer Replied.

He adds: "I have been watching 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' since its inception and always had hopes that maybe one day, I will get a chance to be on the show. From winning the fastest finger first round to sitting on the hotseat, the entire experience has been worth it."

Unlike previous seasons when every Friday a celebrity used to play with the host on the hot seat, this time there will be contestants selected through online play along game which is available on SonyLIV. The contestants can play along with a live show sitting at home and get an opportunity to be on the hotseat. So, this time in place of Shandaar Shukravaar, it is the 'Play Along' episode. KBC 14 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2022 06:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).