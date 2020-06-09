Khichdi Actress Ami Trivedi Boards SAB TV’s Upcoming Show ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’

Khichdi Actress Ami Trivedi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress Ami Trivedi has joined the cast of "Tera Yaar Hoon Main". She says this is going to be an interesting and a challenging role as she has mostly played Gujarati characters, but this time it is different. She will play the role of Rishabh's (actor Ansh Sinha) mother in the show. "I enjoy being a part of shows on the channel Sony SAB as all the shows focus on light-hearted comedy, which is also my favourite genre as I like spreading smiles and laughter. As an actor, it feels great to have this opportunity to make your audience laugh while they are sitting in their homes," she said. Naagin 5 First Look! Hina Khan Or Dipika Kakar – Fans In A Frenzy As They Guess The Actress In This Silhouette Still!

"I am eagerly looking-forward to huddle up with the team and resume shoots of the show as I am very excited to play this character. This is going to be interesting and challenging since I have mostly played a Gujarati character but this time it is not the case," added the "Khichdi" actress. Choti Sarrdaarni Actress Simran Sachdeva NOT Getting Replaced In Colors Show (Deets Inside)

"Tera Yaar Hoon Main" is the story of a family living in Jaipur and revolves around the father-son duo Rajiv and Rishabh. To keep up with today's time, Rajiv wants to become Rishabh's friend in reality as well as on social media.