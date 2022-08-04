Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is fondly called as Mr. Perfectionist, has praised his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan and called the diva "perfect" on the chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7. In an all-new segment, actor trolling actors, the latest episode of the show saw Aamir and Kareena ask each other candid questions exploring their unknown side. Koffee With Karan Season 7: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Episode to Stream Early on Disney+ Hotstar at This Time!

Aamir made Kareena share a slice of her experience working with the actor. "He has a thing for perfection. It is not bad, but if he feels it has to be a certain way, it has to be just that. Unless that perfection is achieved, we are not done. That extra focus on reaching that perfection can sometimes be a bit annoying," she said. Koffee With Karan Season 7: Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives a ‘Minus’ to Aamir Khan’s Fashion Sense on Episode 5 of Karan Johar’s Show (Watch Promo).

Aamir revealed that he has never stopped himself from appreciating things that are already perfect, like Kareena. "I am a perfectionist, but she is perfect," shared the star with a big smile. Koffee with Karan Season 7 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

