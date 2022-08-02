Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and superstar Aamir Khan will be seen as guests in filmmaker Karan Johar's popular tongue-in-cheek show Koffee With Karan. Raising the laughter quotient in the new episode, Aamir and Kareena, who will be seen together in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha will be seen opening up and letting their funny side out. Koffee With Karan 7 Episode 5 Promo: Kareena Kapoor Khan Jokes About Aamir Khan’s Fashion Sense as Laal Singh Chaddha Stars Grace the Show (Watch Video).

In the latest promo, Karan is seen asking Kareena: "Quality sex after babies myth or reality?" Kareena funnily gives it back and says: "You wouldn't know." Karan then replies: "My mother is watching this show and you all are talking badly about my sex life"

To which, pat comes a cheeky reply from Aamir: "Your mother doesn't mind you talking about other people's sex life". In a segment, Aamir asks Kareena what do you tolerate about me that you wouldn't tolerate in others. Kareena says: "Taking 100-200 days (to make a film) - Akshay Kumar finishes in 30 days." Koffee With Karan Season 7: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor To Spice Up Episode 2, Karan Johar Says ‘Girls At Their Unfiltered Best’ (Watch Promo Video).

Check Out The Promo:

Aamir then asks Kareena to rate his fashion sense, to which the actress channels her inner iconic character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and says: "Minus". Shocked by the response, Aamir funnily says: "Whenever you do your show, someone or the other cries". 'Koffee with Karan' Season 7 streams exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

