Social media sensation Orry, whose selfies with B-town stars are a rage on the Internet, appeared on the season finale of the streaming chat show Koffee With Karan. During the episode, Orry revealed that he was once declined a request for a picture by the security team of actress Kajol. The incident happened when Orry was in a college in New York and was on his first job as an usher. Koffee With Karan S8 FINALE Promo: Orhan Awatramani aka Orry Playfully Reveals ’I’m Dating Five People, So I Am a Cheater' (Watch Video).

Talking about the same, Orry told show host Karan Johar: “My first job, when I was in college in New York, was for the usher position, a highly sought-after position at the Children Should Wash Their Hands Conference. Not many people know this; I was Usher number 3 to Kajol, and she probably doesn't know this. This was in 2013 in New York, I think at The Pierre.” Koffee With Karan 8 FINALE: Orhan Awatramani Aka Orry, Comedians Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait and Sumukhi Suresh Pass Their ‘Unfiltered Judgements’- Watch Video.

He further mentioned, "She was giving this speech and I asked her security for a humble photo and I was declined.” Karan then said, "The great irony! Because she wouldn't know that one day down the years, you would be in a million photos with her daughter (Nysa Devgan).” Orry said, "Yeah, life does come full circle. I love Nysa like she is my younger sister.” Koffee With Karan streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

