IN10 Media Network, with multiple successful businesses spanning television, digital, film and more to its credit, is thrilled to announce the latest addition to its expanding portfolio – Let’s Get LOUDER, an innovative music business endeavour. With a commitment to fostering creativity and nurturing talent, the music business vertical aims to serve as a prominent platform for both emerging and established artists from India and beyond. IN10 Media Network aims to redefine the music landscape and invest in assorted music offerings from various regions of the country and world to engage with a large audience. IN10 Media Network's Ishara Ropes In Ravi Kishan for 'Crime Files'.

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of IN10 Media Network, expressed his pleasure in expanding the network’s vision, which aims to elevate the art of entertainment and its consumption. He said, “With the introduction of our music business, Let's Get LOUDER, we will play a pivotal role in supporting and promoting exceptionally talented artists while delivering outstanding musical experiences to audiences worldwide. I welcome Rajitta Hemwaani, with her extensive industry experience, to lead this vertical.”

Commenting on her mandate, Rajitta Hemwaani, COO of Let's Get LOUDER, expressed her belief in the universal appeal of music transcending language barriers, and said, “Recent events have further solidified the notion that music is language agonistic and aided by cutting-edge technology can traverse the globe. This is an opportune moment to create and experiment, and one of our primary aims is to reach out to the young & global listeners. IN10 Media is a dynamic and youthful network, and I am happy to collaborate in establishing its music arm – Let's Get LOUDER. As a platform, it shall welcome both emerging and established artists to deliver high-quality musical experiences to audiences.”

Watch Intro Video of Let's Get LOUDER:

She added, “We are thrilled to welcome our new distribution partner on board as we embark on this journey. There is no better partner than Believe to help us achieve our goal to reach out to every music lover on the planet.” IN10 Media Network Launches MovieVerse Studios, Reveals Slate of Exciting New Projects From Action to Horror (Watch Video).

On the association, Vinay Guwalani, Director - Label and Artist Solutions, Believe India said, “We're thrilled to partner with Let's Get LOUDER, an exciting music initiative that perfectly aligns with our mission of supporting artists and bringing people together through the universal language of music. With our platform & expertise, we are committed to amplifying their music on a global scale. Our collective aim is to resonate with music enthusiasts across the world.”

Watch "Boy Bestie" Song on Let's Get LOUDER:

From soul-stirring melodies to energetic beats, the music vertical is set to curate a wide array of musical genres, catering to various tastes and preferences and aims to captivate audiences with a rich and diverse catalogue of releases.

The immediate music line-up consists of 10 singles under the IP of ‘Made in India’, with music from across the country focusing on regional beats. Popular artists like Nikhita Gandhi, Shlipa Rao, Harshdeep Kaur, Sreerama Chandra (SRC), Ankit Tiwari and others have collaborated with regional artists/folk singers to create foot-tapping fusion songs.

The vertical is also working with contemporary artists like Indian Idol winner Salman Ali, Punjabi Hip-Hopper Thoda Bai PiPi, Rapper LOC and many others to launch singles.

