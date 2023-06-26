The fourth episode of the controversial HBO show The Idol has aired on June 26, and it is already making waves as expected. As with the previous episodes, the new one also features scandalising moments, nudity and sex scenes, with actress Lily-Rose Depp, playing the character of troubled pop idol Jocelyn, continuing to push the envelope when it comes to the lovemaking scenes. The fourth episode sees her in a pretty hot and intimate sequence with actor Karl Glusman, who plays Rob, her ex-boyfriend. The Idol: Lily-Rose Depp Reveals She Wasn’t Bothered Filming Racy Scenes and Finds It ‘Therapeutic’.

The particular scene comes near the end of the episode when Jocelyn tries to play mind-games with the manipulative Tedros (The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye) and invited her ex to the mansion. Wearing a very dare-bare lingerie that barely hides anything, Jocelyn goes on to seduce Rob before they get to some very hardcore business, while Tedros listens to their lovemaking with his ear on their door, and is seen crying.

Lily-Rose Depp In The Idol (Photo Credits: Reddit)

The scene has gone viral on Reddit, like with the other bold sequences from the series. The Idol Episode 3 XXX Scenes: From Public Oral Sex to Hooking Up in Valentino Dressing Room, Here's Why People Can't Stop Talking About the Controversial Show.

With four episodes down, The Idol is ending its (probably) first season with its fifth episode that will air next week, check out the preview below:

With only one episode more, we wonder what shocking and bold surprises the finale of The Idol are awaiting the fans. Created by Sam Levinson, The Idol is streaming on MAX in international markets and in India on JioCinema.

