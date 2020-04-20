Mahabharat's Draupadi, Roopa Ganguly, Recalls Being Beaten up on Road, While Reacting to the Character's Cheer Haran Scene (View Tweet)

Roopa Ganguly (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Popular TV actress Roopa Ganguly is on the news again. No, not for any political statements that she has made, as the serving Member of the Parliament. The '90s mythological show, Mahabharat, is being retelecasted on Doordarshan as the country sits at home during COVID-19 lockdown. But today, she is the trending topic on Twitter as Draupadi's cheer haran episode was aired. While fans were appreciating the episode and Roopa's acting, she took to her official Twitter handle to a recording of the scene. But along with that, she also revised a traumatic event from her recent past. She talked about when she suffered a brain haemorrhage after being beaten up on the road.

Roopa had become a victim of violence in May 2016, and alleged that TMC workers had beaten her up and ransacked her car. In December 2016, Roopa was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata with a "small brain hematoma". Mahabharat Trivia: Did You Know That Juhi Chawla Was Roped In To Play Draupadi, But She Chose This Movie Instead?

Talking about the incident in May 2016, Roopa has written on her Twitter: "I have been remembering, for the past few days, May 22, 2016's Diamond Harbour incident. 17 to 18 people, along with the police, had pulled me out of my car and beat me up on the road. They ransacked the far. I had to suffer two brain haemorrhages. Only, I did not die. I am a rally driver, I snuck out of there. Feeling sad about West Bengal and Palghar."

Check Out Roopa's Tweet Here:

मुझे कुछ दीनो से याद आरहा है, 22मई 2016 diamond harbour का घटना 17/18 लोग, पुलिस को साथ लेकर, मुझे गाड़ी से उतारकर रास्ते पे पटक पटक कर मारे थे, गाड़ी तोर फ़ोर किये, दो Brain Haemorrhage झेलने पड़े। बस,मै मर नही गयी, rally driver हू, निकल कर आगयी Feeling sad abt #WB & #Palghar — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) April 20, 2020

Earlier, in 2016, she had said in an interview, "The women were beaten up severely. We were going to rehabilitate our party activist who was attacked earlier," adding, "They attacked us with bricks, flung us to the ground, tore our clothes and beat us. It was a well-planned attack. We are still traumatised."