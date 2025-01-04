Amid several cast changes and removals of actors from Rajan Shahi’s hit television soap Anupamaa on Star Plus, there were rumours of the show’s lead actress Rupali Ganguly quitting the show. A report in Zoom/Times Now on January 3 also said that Rupali Ganguly is on her way out of the show. However, the TV show's publicist in Mumbai has denied the news. LatestLY spoke to the publicist of Rajan Shahi's Directors Kut Production, who confirmed that Rupali Ganguly is not leaving Anupamaa, while terming the report as "baseless and false". A formal statement regarding the controversy of the actress on her way out from the popular daily soap will follow soon.

What Did the Report Say on 'Anupamaa' Rupali Ganguly?

The report by Zoom/Times Now quotes a source as saying, “Rupali Ganguly will be quitting Anupamaa in the next three months. The makers introduced a big 15-year leap to introduce new lead characters like Shivam Khajuria and Adrija Roy. Once the makers develop a strong love angle between Prem and Rahi, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) will exit the show.”

Actors Who Quit ‘Anupamaa’ Amid Tiff With Rupali Ganguly

In recent times, a lot of important cast members of Anupamaa have quit the show. Not only have the original leads Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna chosen to exit Anupamaa, but also other cast members like Paras Kalnawat, Alisha Parveen, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah and Muskan Bamne. Some actors have confessed about having problems with Rupali Ganguly on set. But the fact is that Anupamaa has been running since 2020 and there have been a lot of changes to the storyline and leaps. So, actors have their reasons to leave the show and explore other daily soaps or reality shows like Bigg Boss. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Muskan Bamne Calls the Show a ‘Huge Opportunity’ After Leaving ‘Anupamaa’.

Hindustan Times quotes a recent interview of Rupali Ganguly with ABP, where she denies any role in casting in Anupamaa. “I have no authority over casting decisions or other major show developments. Such matters are entirely handled by Rajan Shahi and the channel. I’ve always prioritised professionalism and dedicated myself to this show for the last five years,” said Rupali Ganguly, as per the report. ‘Please Be Kind’: ‘Anupamaa’ Actor Rupali Ganguly Shares Cryptic Post Amid Feud With Step-Daughter Esha Verma.

Amid all the rumours of the tantrums of Rupali Ganguly on set and the controversy in her personal life after accusations by her stepdaughter Esha Verma, producer Rajan Shahi has been steadfast in support of his lead actress. That support and the love of fans keep the show running. The makers of Anupamaa may release an official statement on the report of Rupali Ganguly quitting the show.

'Anupamaa' Episode 1514 Precap - Watch Promo

