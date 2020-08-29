Masaba Gupta's acting debut of some sorts is receiving some amazing and positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. I personally adored Masaba Masaba as a web series and thought it was an easy-breezy affair that successfully cheered me up. Directed by Sonam Nair, the movie also sees Masaba collaborating with her mum, Neena Gupta and together they try and woo our hearts like no one else. It has all the quintessential elements that you need for a compelling premise and it managed to score high on my rating meter. Masaba Masaba Review: Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Some Fashion and Lots of Drama - It Can't Get Better than This.

For the ones who are still contemplating if they should invest their time in this new Netflix series, I can probably help you decide. I have tried listing down different reasons that you should watch this series for and hope they are compelling enough for you. Have a read...

Masaba - Neena Gupta's Camaraderie

Watch the series to witness Masaba's bond with her mum, Neena Gupta. This mother-daughter duo is LIT. The makers haven't adulterated their bond in any way and their scenes together will fondle your hearts. Both Masaba and Neena Gupta are being their own selves and it's a delight to see them together on-screen. Masaba Masaba Does Not Only Celebrate Neena & Masaba’s Mother-Daughter Bond but Also Highlights Their Flaws and Insecurities, Says Director Sonam Nair.

Masaba's Natural Acting

Masaba is natural in the acting department. She gets her acting genes from her mummy dearest and may we suggest her to explore this space more often! Even Neena Gupta agreed that her daughter has done a commendable job in her acting debut and regrets her decision of not encouraging her earlier.

Smaran Sahu

Smaran Sahu plays an artist who collaborates with Masaba for her upcoming collection. He's eye candy who also plays her love interest. Smaran has a well-defined character and shows potential to be the next heartthrob. Unfortunately, he's taken in real-life *heartbreak*.

A Change from the Otherwise Gritty and Gore Content

Masaba Masaba is a refreshing change we needed. Amid the recent gore and gritty content like Paatal Lok, Class of '83 and Raat Akeli Hai, this new web series comes like a breath of fresh air.

Cameos

Masaba Masaba has so many cameos and we suggest you stop reading beyond this. We don't want to ruin those happy surprises for you. Besides Kiara Advani who was already seen in the trailer, there's Malavika Mohanan, Farah Khan, Tanuj Virwani, Gajraj Rao, Shibani Dandekar and others who made appearances in different episodes.

Hopefully, the reasons mentioned above will influence your decision to go ahead and start watching the series on Netflix. It's a ride you won't and shouldn't mind taking.

