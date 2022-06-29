Actor Ali Fazal will next be seen reprising his role of Guddu Bhaiya in the third season of Mirzapur. The show features Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Verma and Isha Talwar among others. The Fukrey actor says: "We have a string of some of the most talented and popular actors for Mirzapur. It's truly an adventure to work alongside such a brilliant bunch of actors as I get to learn so much on the sets of this show." Mirzapur 3: Amazon Prime Video To Renew Popular Crime Drama Series For A Third Season.

"However, since the last one year, we haven't had much of an opportunity to spend time with each other and it's a happy problem to have. Because everyones been doing some impeccable work and it's great to see all of us being busy. That's what makes this re-union more fun, of course all this keeping in mind the new twisty screenplay I am excited to shoot for Mirzapur." Mirzapur Season 3: Rasika Dugal Shares Post Online About Preparations for Filming.

Mirzapur 3, backed by the Farhan Akhtar - Ritesh Sidhwani production house, Excel Entertainment will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

