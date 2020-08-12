Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi just had a brand new release! They features in a video song titled as "Baarish." It is a romantic song composed by Payal Dev and sung by herself with Stebin Ben. The excitement of the fans around the song was sky high ever since the poster of the song was released. And as expected, the song is well-received too. Not just is it garnering love from the fans but the video also garnered a whopping 5 million views in just a day. Baarish Song Out: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s Lockdown Romance Will Leave You Spellbound (Watch Video).

Mohsin shared this news on his Instagram post with an adorable picture with his leading lady. He, along with Shivangi, celebrated the success with a blue Baarish themed cake. The actor wrote in the caption, "5 million views of Baarish in 1 day and counting ....... Thankyou for all the love guys." Check out the post below.

Mohsin Khan's Post:

Earlier, Mohsin had shared a video message where he gave his admirer a glimpse of the delicious goodies he received after releasing the song teaser. He talked about the overwhelming response to both poster and teaser video. He also pointed out that the teaser had clocked 1 million views in one day. Well, the YRKKH fans have another reason to rejoice! Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

