Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans can rejoice as the first single starring the lovebirds Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan is out. Titled as "Baarish", it flashes the most romantic season - monsoon in the melody. These days it has become a new trend that TV stars are going the music video way, as recently, we've seen many of them getting featured in songs. Having said that and coming to "Baarish" it is a soothing tune which will make you feel lonely if you are single. In each frame, the two serve you, pure love. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan Shoot for a Music Single, Video to Release Soon (View Pic).

Shivangi and Mohsin's this song showcases the new normal. The two have always been rumoured to be dating each other, but they've time and again denied the same. Their single is simple and will definitely calm you down. The song is sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben and is composed by the former. All in all, KaiRa's latest song is LIT and we bet you don't want to miss out on this one. ‘Shivangi Joshi Is Always Open To Challenges as An Actor’ – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Producer Rajan Shahi All Praises For His Leading Lady.

Check Out "Baarish" Song Featuring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan Below:

"Baarish" is a song which you can listen to and reminisce some of the memories worth remembering. The music video is sure to make you fall in love with all the moments captured in it. So, what you think about the melody, did you like it? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

