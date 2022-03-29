Moon Knight has been one of MCU's most hotly anticipated projects yet. Featuring a brand new superhero debuting, Moon Knight follows a gift shop employee Steven Grant, as he finds out he has split personalities and starts hallucinating an ancient Egyptian god. Starring Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight, the series will see him go up against Ethan Hawke's Arthur Harrow. Moon Knight Review: Oscar Isaac’s Unpredictable Show Keeps You Totally Hooked in MCU’s Most Distinct and Darkest Outing Yet (LatestLY Exclusive).

Moon Knight so far has been getting positive reviews as many are calling it the most distinct and dark outing in MCU yet. The show is getting praised for Isaac's amazing turn as Marc Spector, and also Hawke's intimidating portrayal of Arthur Harrow. You can check out some of the reviews down below. Moon Knight: Release Date, Time, Where to Watch – All You Need to Know About Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke's Marvel Disney+ Series!

IGN: At the start of Moon Knight, there's little more than Oscar Isaac's Steven Grant flailing around on a battleground he doesn't (and we don't) understand to keep us going. But Isaac's animated efforts, as the meeker half of a double-sided man, craft what could be a grim ride into a jovial romp. Moon Knight is treated like a necessary evil of sorts, an encroaching enemy with designs on drowning Steven out of existence, so it will be interesting to see how the series treats Marc when he finally arrives.

The Cosmic Circus: Overall, Moon Knight is an exceptional entry into the MCU, and has the potential to be the best Marvel Studios show on Disney+. It had a great mixture of dark supernatural moments with humor both light and dark. Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke shine in this series, both clearly having fun in their first entries in the MCU sandbox.

TV Line: Oscar Isaac is doing yeoman’s work here; the first episode alone is one mother of a roller coaster for his character, and he frankly makes us worried for Steven’s marbles. Hawke, speaking softly and rocking scraggly hair, keeps you guessing about Harrow’s next move. Calamawy, from go, slips nicely into adventure hero mode and is pulled into her own brawls along the way, while Ulliel has a striking presence that serves his character well.

The Verge: That relative change of pace is one of the things that Moon Knight has going for it compared to some of Marvel’s other recent series that tend to make more sense the more of the MCU you’ve consumed. But Moon Knight’s also a foray into the fraught world of character studies where bold acting and directorial choices jump out in ways that underline how easy it is for comic book adaptations to go sideways when they get too caught up in their own headiness.

Variety: There’s a high-stepping riskiness to its first four episodes that is a good look for a studio that’s often more careful than it is wild. Exploring other facets of the universe while trusting audience members not to wonder how it all connects has enabled Marvel to make a series that is finding its way towards a genuinely compelling portrait of dissociation, anchored by two terrific performances. The fact that it can be watched on its own terms is icing on the cake.

