An all new Marvel Disney+ series Moon Knight is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 30, 2022. The upcoming Marvel series has many fans hyped as this fan favourite character from the comics is finally getting adapted into live-action. Moon Knight for quite a lot of time has been beloved by fans, and seeing the talent behind this show is just the cherry on top of the cake. All the promos till now have hinted towards a very exciting adventure, and we can't wait to see it. So in case you don't have any idea of where to watch Moon Knight online, this guide will help you. Here's all you need to know about Moon Knight. Moon Knight: Marvel Studios Share New Glimpses From Oscar Isaac’s Show Ahead of Its Premiere (Watch Video).

Moon Knight Cast

Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight/Marc Spector/Steven Grant) steps into the shoes of the Marvel superhero while he will be joined by Ethan Hawke (Arthur Harrow). Additionally, they will also be joined by May Calamawy, F Murray Abraham, Gaspard Ulliel, Antonia Salib, Rey Lucas and Ann Akinjirin.

Moon Knight Plot

Moon Knight will focus on a gift shop employee Steven Grant who suddenly finds himself in deep water as he realises that he has a split personality, and is also imagining the Egyptian god Khonshu. He then transforms into Moon Knight to stop whatever Arthur Harrow is planning.

Watch Moon Knight Trailer

Moon Knight Episodes

Moon Knight will consists of six episodes. The episodes title's will be revealed when they drop.

Where to Watch Moon Knight?

Episode for Moon Knight will be released on a weekly basis starting from March 30, 2022 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Although to watch it viewers will require a valid Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac and May Calamawy’s Chemistry in the New Glimpses From the Show Look Promising (Watch Video).

What Time Will Moon Knight Episodes Release Online

The first episode of Moon Knight will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar at 12:30pm.

