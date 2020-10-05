Actor Sharad Malhotra, Naagin 5's lead actor recently tested positive for COVID-19. What ensued was his co-stars Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal undergoing tests and also the shoot of the show coming to a halt. While Surbhi's reports came back on Saturday and she tested negative for COVID-19, Mohit Sehgal and wife Sanaya Irani too have tested negative for COVID-19. Naagin 5 Actress Surbhi Chandna Tests Negative For COVID-19, Thanks Fans For Strength (View Tweet).

Mohit took to Instagram to inform his followers and well-wishers of his and Sanaya's health update. However, he and Sanaya will also be re-taking their tests this week to make sure they do not have the virus. Sharad Malhotra, Who is Currently Shooting for Naagin 5 Tests Positive for COVID-19, Wife Ripci Bhatia Tests Negative.

Check Out Mohit's Instagram Story Below:

Mohit Sehgal's Instagram Story

Mohit's note read, "We will be performing the tests again by Tuesday or Wednesday. They say usually after 5 days of getting in contact with the covid positive person the virus starts to spread in ur body if it has to.. Will update soon.(sic)" Unfortunately, Sharad had come in contact with Vikaas Kalantri, who later on went on to test positive for COVID-19, along with his wife Priyanka.

