Netflix's Money Heist: From Alvaro Morte aka The Professor to Alba Flores aka Nairobi - Check Out the Hottest Pictures of the Lead Cast

Unless you've been living under a rock amid this quarantine, you've certainly heard of the famed Netflix series Money Heist that recently had its fourth season released in April and well ever since, everyone has been under the charm of The Professor and also have Nairobi in their thoughts. The Spanish crime series created by Alex Pina has become a widely watched international phenomenon now and if you happen to head to social media now, you'll probably get to see lots of memes about the series and if not that, there's of course the cover versions of "Bella Ciao". Not just netizens but Bollywood too seems to be bitten by the Money Heist bug as recently we saw actors such as Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan channelling their inner Professor look. PSG Star Neymar’s Cameo in Netflix’s Money Heist with the Professor and Berlin Is an Easter Egg You Could Have Missed (Watch Video).
The lead cast of the series includes actors such as Alvaro Morte, Itziar Ituno, Miguel Herran, Jamie Llorente, Esther Acebo, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Peric,Hovik Keuchkerian, Pedro Alonso, Alba Flores and Enrique Arce. While not many of you may know these actors by their names because well, their characters are way more popular and loved among the Heist fandom, we are here to introduce you to them off-screen. Here's looking at their hottest pictures off-screen. Money Heist 4 Spoiler Alert: This Viral Video From The Sets of The Spanish Series Will Make You Cry. Again!
1. Alvaro Morte aka The Professor
2. Miguel Herran aka Rio
3. Jamie Llorente aka Denver
6. Pedro Alonso aka Berlin
7. Enrique Arce aka Arturo
8. Itziar Ituno aka Lisbon
9. Rodrigo de la Serna aka Palermo
10. Ursula Corbero as Tokyo
