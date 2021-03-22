Nia Sharma is quite a popular face in the television industry. Right from doing daily soaps, Khatron Ke Khiladi to even digital shows, there's hardly anything that the actress has not tried in her career. But little do people know that she also did an erotic thriller web-show titled Twisted (2017) when OTT was not that in demand. In the series, she had shared a steamy lesbian kissing scene with co-star Isha Sharma. Recently, talking about the same, Nia admitted how better it is to kiss a boy then a girl. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actress also opened up about how the intimate scene worked in the show’s favour. Nia Sharma Presented a Penis Cake for Her 30th Birthday and the NSFW Video of the BIG Bash Is Going Viral! Fans Come up with Funny Reactions.

"I did Twisted when OTT platforms were in the initial stage. Today OTT is booming and how! But back then when I signed Twisted, it wasn’t so popular. When people got to know about the love-making scenes, there was a lot of buzz about the series which worked in the favour of the project. Honestly, I was a bit nervous to kiss a girl. Post that scene, I have come to believe that kissing a boy is a lot better," she said.

Twisted broke all the stereotypes as it showed lesbian love. The lip-lock scene between Nia and Isha was too hot to handle. Apart from them, the web-series also featured Namit Khanna and Tia Bajpai. Sargun Mehta Reacts to Hubby Ravi Dubey’s Kissing Scene With Nia Sharma In Jamai 2.0, Says 'I Told Him to Be a Good Kisser'.

In the same chit-chat session, Nia also talked about keeping her personal life away from the media glare. “I have not been fortunate enough to have relationships that would last long, and that’s why I don’t want to put anything out there before I’m extremely sure about it," she added. Nia was last in Jamai 2.0 opposite Ravi Dubey.

