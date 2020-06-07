Sargun Mehta Reacts to Hubby Ravi Dubey’s Kissing Scene With Nia Sharma In Jamai 2.0, Says 'I Told Him to Be a Good Kisser'

Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram, YouTube)

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are social media darlings and often teases fans with their cuddly pictures which garner many likes and comments. Their social media account serves proof that the two are made for each other as they always flash #couplegoals all the time. Recently, the two also got featured in Badshah's video titled Toxic which received a thumbs up from fans. Married for almost 7 years, whenever you see these two their relationship looks stronger than ever. Recently, in an interview with SpotBoye, Sargun and Ravi were quizzed if they get 'j' seeing their partner getting intimate with someone else onscreen. To which Mehta's kick-ass reply proved she trusts her man blindly. Coronavirus Outbreak: Lovebirds Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta Go the Bhajan Way, Sing ‘Go Corona’ (Watch Video).

Sargun spoke about Ravi and Nia Sharma's hot lip kissing scene in Jamai 2.0. She said, "A lot of people ask me this question and let me tell you I really don't feel bad. In fact, when Ravi did Jamai Raja 2, there were a lot of kissing scenes between Ravi and Nia. So, the only thing which I told Ravi at that time was, 'Be a good kisser, kal ko vo aakar na kahe ki Ravi is a bad kisser."

"It's a part of his job and my job as well so we can't be jealous. I remember his producers calling me that Ravi is saying that I will not do this intimate scenes and Sargun please understand that it's part of the screenplay and I was shocked. I told them what? Why is he not doing maine koi mana vana nahi kara hai mujhse poochta to main bol deti karlo. He was hesitant, not me," she added. Sargun Mehta Has Lost Her Abs During Quarantine; Actress Blames Homecooked Pizza and Pasta For Getting Out of Shape (See Pic).

On the same question, even Ravi's answer was quite convincing. "If there are cons of coming from the same profession, there are many pros also. You understand each other's work better and also the kind of people we deal with," he said. Well, indeed Sargun and Ravi look like quite a sensible pair who know how to balance professional and personal life. Stay tuned!