Only yesterday, the promo for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 unveiled the premiere date of the much-loved controversial reality show and it will be hitting your TV screens on October 3, 2020. While promos for the show have been released over the last two months, with the premiere date nearing, the excitement for the show has only increased. This time around, all eyes will be on Bigg Boss as it will be challenging to run the show given how the COVID-19 restrictions clearly mention social distancing as one of the key operating procedures and Bigg Boss is a show where 14 contestants will be locked up in one single house. Bigg Boss 14 Premiere Date Announced: Salman Khan's Show Will Welcome its New Contestants on October 3 (Watch Video).

Speaking of contestants looks like the makers have managed to rope in quite the lineup. Names like Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Naina Singh, Nishant Singh Malkani and Neha Sharma among others have come up. However, both Neha and Nia have clarified that they will not be doing the show. Nia Sharma Clarifies Not Doing Bigg Boss 14, Says, 'Can’t Opt Out of Something That We Were Not a Part Of In the First Place'.

Check Out the Contestant List Below:

Jasmin Bhasin:

Eijaz Khan:

Naina Singh:

Nishan Singh Malkani:

Nishan Singh Malkani:

Pavitra Punia:

Pavitra Punia:

Jaan Kumar Sanu:

The list had actress Neha Sharma's name as a participant but the actress in a Tweet a few days back, rubbished this news.

Check Out Her Tweet Below:

Please take this as a confirmation,I’m not a part of big boss14 https://t.co/d4kMWhjL6I — Neha Sharma (@Officialneha) September 5, 2020

Surprised that there are only seven names in the list. Well, there is a twist. A report in SpotboyE reads, "a few of the contestants will make an entry a few weeks later." Well, now that's a huge twist, if the reports are anything to go by. Other names approached to go into the house were those of Vivian Dsena, Rajeev Sen, Adhyayan Suman and Ritvik Arora but they all turned down the offer.

