Actress Ananya Panday, who received a lot of positive response to her work in the streaming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, has said that she and her rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kapur are "not just friends".

The actress recently appeared on the 6th season of the popular chat show No Filter Neha hosted by Neha Dhupia and broke her silence on her equation with the Aashiqui 2 actor. In the promo of the show, Ananya and Neha can be seen discussing Aditya, and Ananya goes on to say that she and Aditya are not just friends but very good friends.

Checkout the Promo Here:

Neha Dhupia said: "I clicked a photograph and got the hashtag An-Adi. You and Aditya Roy Kapur were just talking, so I am just gonna clarify that you guys are just friends, just talking. I happened to click a photograph at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party, and people started zooming in on it. Do you wanna talk about that moment?"

Ananya Panday said, “I never said we were just friends, Neha. You said that. Like, we are very good friends now, not just friends. I don't think there's much to talk about.”No Filter Neha Season 6 is available to stream on JioTV and JioTV+, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

