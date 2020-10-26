OTT Releases Of The Week - The big Indian release that has all our attention is undoubtedly Bejoy Nambiar's ZEE5 film Taish which stars Pulkit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh, Kriti Kharbanda, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Abhimanyu Singh in major roles. The film's trailer was impressive and audiences can catch this action movie from October 29 only on ZEE5. Wait for Mandalorian fans is over as the season 2 of the Disney+ Hotstar show is arriving this Friday and fans might not want to miss this at all. Earlier showrunner Jon Favreau said speaking about Mandalorian Season 2 "The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world, the stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavour, and hopefully, we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show. Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between The Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy." Now that's promising! It Premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on October 30. Taish Actor Jim Sarbh Believes Direction, Editing and Things Put Together for a Film Must Get More Credit than the Actors

Emma D’Arcy, Samson Kayo and Nick Frost's eight-part Amazon Prime Video series Truth Seekers look promising as audiences already gave a big thumbs up to the trailer of the horror-comedy. The Amazon show stars Simon Pegg's character leads the paranormal investigation and unwinds some bigger conspiracies on his way through. Truth Seekers is releasing on Amazon Prime on October 30. Other interesting releases include Shabana Azmi, Leela Samson, Sanjeeda Sheikh's horror movie Kaali Khuhi, Nicole Kidman's The Undoing on Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix's animated movie Blood of Zeus and More. Below is the complete list of every OTT releases of the week. The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer Out! Baby Yoda Returns in the New Exciting Footage (Watch Video)

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Blood of Zeus: October 27, 2020 | Animation

Disney+ Hotstar

1. The Undoing: October 25, 2020

2. The Mandalorian Season 2: October 30, 2020

ZEE5

1. Taish: 29th October 2020

2. Ek Jhoothi Love Story: October 30, 2020 | Urdu

Amazon Prime

1. Truth Seekers: October 30, 2020

Movies Releasing This Week

Amazon Prime

1. Bheemasena Nalamaharaja: October 29, 2020 | Kannada

2. Soorarai Pootru: October 30, 2020 | Tamil

3. Aakasam Nee Haddhu Ra: October 30, 2020 | Telugu

Netflix

1. Holidate: October 28, 2020

2. His House: October 30, 2020

3. Kaali Khuhi: October 30, 2020

ZEE5

1. Taish: October 29, 2020

Note: Taish Is Being Released in Both Movie and a Series Format

