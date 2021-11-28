We are moving into December and some big OTT releases are lined up for release on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and Disney+ Hotstar. The two most anticipated shows including Lost In Space Season 3 (Dec 1) and Money Heist Season 5 Part II on (Dec 3) are arriving on Netflix in the coming week. Yes, both the shows are going to conclude with the final season and fans can't keep calm! Moving forward to Amazon Prime Video, Richa Chadha and Tanuj Virwani's hit show Inside Edge is returning with Season 3 on the streaming platform on Dec 3 and many fans of the sports drama were eagerly waiting for its premiere. Inside Edge Season 3 Trailer: Richa Chadha, Vivek Anand Oberoi, Aamir Bashir’s Game Gets ‘Personal, Deceptive And Dirty’ (Watch Video).

Abhishek Bachchan, Chitrangada Singh's Bob Biswas is the spin-off to the iconic Bob Biswas character from Sujoy Ghosh’s 2012 thriller, Kahaani. The film is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on December 3. The other interesting OTT releases of the week include Benedict Cumberbatch's The Power of the Dog that arrives on Netflix on Dec 1 while Prateik Babbar's Cobalt Blue releases on Dec 3. Sai Pallavi's Chithirai Sevvanam to premiere on ZEE5 on Dec 3. Take a complete look at every OTT release of the week below. Bob Biswas Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan’s Turn From Innocuous Man to a Killer Looks Promising in This ZEE5 Film (Watch Video).

OTT Series and Movies Releasing on December's First Week

Series Releasing This Week:

Netflix

1 Lost in Space S3: December 1, 2021

2 Money Heist S5/Part 2: December 3, 2021 | Spanish

Amazon Prime Video

1. Inside Edge S3: December 3, 2021

Sony LIV

1. Alex Rider S2: December 4, 2021

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. The Power of the Dog: December 1, 2021

2. Cobalt Blue: December 3, 2021

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Diaries of a Wimpy Kid: December 3, 2021

ZEE5

1. Bob Biswas: December 3, 2021

2. Chithirai Sevvaanam: December 3, 2021 | Tamil

Ahan Shetty's Bollywood debut Tadap is set for a theatrical release in India on December 3. It will clash with the Hollywood film Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City at the Box Office.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2021 11:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).