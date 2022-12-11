There are some exciting OTT releases arriving on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Disney Plus Hotstar, Sony LIV and others. The first big release is Noah Centineo's The Recruit which is coming to Netflix on December 16. In the spy series, Noah Centineo will be seen in the role of Owen Hendricks, a new CIA Lawyer who gets roped into a globe-trotting conspiracy when he discovers a letter from a former asset, Max Meladze, threatening to expose the Agency. The next release is Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Davani, and Bhumi Pednekar's film Govinda Naam Mera. Year-Ender 2022: From Ranveer Singh’s Nude Photoshoot, Jacqueline Fernandez’s ED Interrogation to Boycott Trend: Top 5 Bollywood Controversies of 2022.

The film features Vicky in the never seen before avatar of a dancer in this masala entertainer. On the other hand, Bhumi plays Govinda's wife in the film while Kiara portrays the role of his girlfriend, according to the posters. The film will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar from December 16. Next releases include Indian Predator - Beast of Bangalore on Netflix, Bengali show Karagar 2 on Hoichoi, Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters on ZEE5 and More. Below is the detailed list of every OTT release of the week.

Series Releasing This Week:

Netflix

1. Indian Predator - Beast of Bangalore: 16th December 2022

2. The Recruit: 16th December 2022

Amazon Prime Video

1. Physics Wallah: 15th December 2022

Hoichoi

1. Karagar 2: 15th December 2022 | Bengali

OTT Movies Releasing This Week

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Govinda Naam Mera: 16th December 2022

ZEE5

1. Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters: 12th December 2022

