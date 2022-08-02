Star Plus show Pandya Store currently showcases an interesting track revolving around a child’s missing mother and the family accepting the child in the house. Everyone is protective towards the child. While Dhara does not have a kid of her own, she is getting all motherly feelings towards the child but Rishita, who is pregnant tells her that she would like to take care of the baby as she needs to get used to the routine. Pandya Store Spoiler Update: Raavi’s Social Media Fame Leads to Interpersonal Conflicts in the Family!

On the other hand, Raavi’s social media popularity will now bring Shweta’s father to pandya house. This reveals Shweta's true identity. He requests them to take care of the baby and offers them money for the same. The family accepts the kid for his benefit for some day. Now, Dhara's over-attachment to the baby costs her relationship with the family. On the other hand, Rishita also delivers the baby and Pandyas all wishes finally come true.

With the popularity and money from social media, Raavi fulfils the Pandyas' wish by buying the opposite shop from Janardhan to expand the business. This ignites interpersonal conflicts among the two younger bahus. Shweta comes into the pandya family as her father wants the kid's mother to be around her while they find a suitable boy. Both Shweta and Krish find themselves vulnerable and there starts their rebellious relationship. Pandya Store Fans Are Stunned With 'Romantic Coincidence' Between Show's Shiva-Raavi and Bhaggolokkhi's Shubho- Riya.

How excited are you to watch the drama ahead? Let us know in the comments below! Keep reading LatestLY for all exclusive updates on your favourite television shows. Pandya Store airs on Star Plus from Monday to Saturday at 7:30 pm.

